How to stage a fake epidemic (and brainwash billions of people)

by Jon Rappoport
February 26, 2020
“When gigantic mega-corporations steal land from Third World people and then poison these people with horrific pollution, why isn’t it called murder? Is that too stark? Does it offend delicate sensibilities? Would you say that a drug gang who shoots up a bar and kills ten innocent bystanders is just carrying out ‘typical business practices in their field of endeavor’, and should therefore never be prosecuted in a court of law on a charge of homicide?” (The Underground, Jon Rappoport)
—This article assembles facts contained in my ongoing series on the “China epidemic.” To get the details, I recommend going back and reading all those articles (archive here).
If a group wants to stage a fake and frightening epidemic, how would they do it?
First of all, what reasons would they have to launch such an audacious plan?
On one level, they want to cover up human harm that is already occurring. They want to explain this harm with a false story. For example, suppose a combination of deadly corporate air and water and 5G* electronic pollution is making people sick and killing them. The parties responsible are surely not going to admit their crimes. No. Instead, they’re going to claim a new virus is causing this harm in the form of, say, lung disease. The virus just “emerged.” “It showed up out of nowhere. It crossed species from animals to humans.”
So…the first thing needed is a cluster of cases in one locale. A small group of people who have the same symptoms. This is easy to find. How about ordinary flu symptoms? Fever, fatigue, weakness, with an emphasis on lung complications [from the forms of pollution]. A few of these people are very ill. Two of them die. Now, the publicity/news machine swings into gear.
It’s called an “outbreak.” It isn’t, but that’s the story. “They were all ‘exposed to something’” at, say, a riverfront dock restaurant.
The news—shoveled directly into mainstream outlets—comes from elite public health agencies like the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO).
It’s an OUTBREAK.
To use a technical term, this is all BULLSHIT. Understand? People in the locale of the “new case cluster” are falling ill and dying as a result of the actual pollution-causes I listed above. But the news takes a different slant: “Researchers from WHO and CDC state that a ‘mystery illness’ has emerged in City X, and they are working to discover the virus…”
Who said it was a virus? Who made that unwarranted assumption? WHO and CDC. They always say it’s a virus.
At this point, suddenly, it’s news all over the planet, and most of the population is roped in, right from the get-go. Virus. Yes. I see. Which virus?
And shortly and miraculously, the answer comes: it’s VX-20. A new virus, never seen before, “which probably emerged from fish and crossed over into humans. One fisherman has already died.”
Voila. We have a new disease. VX-20.
Next question: did researchers actually find this virus? Did they?
Follow the next piece closely. There is sleight-of-hand involved.
One scenario: Researchers used what are called “indirect markers” to INFER that a new virus was there, in samples of tissue taken from several people in the original “cluster” of riverfront victims.
The researchers didn’t actually use basic procedures to purify the tissue sample from even one patient, and they didn’t see MANY identical viruses in an electron microscope photograph of the purified sample—if they took such a photograph at all. They certainly didn’t perform this complete test on several hundred emerging patients—they should have, but they didn’t. And most certainly, other researchers, including INDEPENDENT analysts, didn’t perform the necessary electron microscope test on hundreds of so-called “epidemic patients.”
So…the CDC and WHO researchers came up with a notion, an idea, an inference about a virus, through these indirect markers. And via a process of continuing inferences, they characterized the virus they never saw.
Scenario two: Let’s be generous and assume the researchers did bother to look at electron microscope photos, derived from only a few patients, not hundreds of patients, as they should have. What did they actually see in the photos? Maybe they saw a few particles that looked similar to each other, BUT quite possibly these virus-like particles were just passengers that ordinarily live in the body and cause no harm. However, the researchers jump up and down and say, THIS IS IT. THIS IS THE NEW KILLING VIRUS. AND WE WILL NOW ASSEMBLE ITS GENETIC SEQUENCE.
AND THEY DO.
So what? These researchers don’t bother to make the distinction between viruses that might do harm and those that do nothing. Why? Because they’re determined to find something. Anything. That’s their basic mission.
In both scenarios, they’ve fallen woefully short of proving that a new virus is responsible for making people ill.
But never mind—news outlets and governments are already on the march. THIS IS IT. A new epidemic. VX-20. A whole city is already locked down. Screeners are waving wands at passengers getting off planes. Some US talking head is saying there is now a rush to develop a vaccine. New cases of VX-20 are showing up in other cities and other countries. Boom.
Let’s examine that last part, about new cases and “spreading”— because this is where people REALLY fall for the con. They say: “Well, here is a city where there is no air or water or 5G pollution, and they’re discovering new cases, so how do you explain that?”
The new cases and the spread are based entirely on DIAGNOSTIC TESTS. Those test-results determine whether there is an “epidemic case” or a “spread.”
There are two main tests: antibody and PCR. In a nutshell, neither test is adequate to say HERE IS A NEW CASE. Both tests are unreliable and worthless. It’s more of the con. Both tests will claim to show “new cases” when they DON’T. They might show some antibodies or a few tiny fragments of what might possibly be a virus, but they show NOTHING that directly points to human illness. Relying on those tests would be on the order of laying down a bet on a game that isn’t even scheduled. It’s a farce.
Antibody tests, which purport to prove illness coming from a virus, are actually showing, at best, that the patient came in contact with a virus. Actually, before 1984, this was generally taken to mean the patient was in good shape. His immune system had defeated the germ. But then, for several no good reasons, the science was turned on its head. All of a sudden, a positive antibody test was taken to mean the patient was ill or would soon become ill. Nonsense. Farce.
The PCR test takes a tiny, tiny sample from a patient that might contain a virus, but the virus particle is far too small to comprehend. The PCR blows up that particle many times, so it can be analyzed. BUT the test says nothing about HOW MUCH virus, if any, is replicating in the patient’s body. And you need millions and millions of a virus replicating in the body to even begin talking about a cause of actual illness.
AND both tests rely on the unwarranted assumption that a virus actually causing illness—VX-20—was truly discovered in the first place.
Armed with these pathetic tests, public officials begin reporting a new epidemic case here and a new one there, and pretty soon 40 countries have new cases, and the public falls for it, hook, line, and sinker.
And THAT’S HOW you stage a fake epidemic. The rest is pure publicity and lockdown and theater.
Dangerous theater.
Toxic drugs and toxic vaccines will be brought on board to treat the epidemic that was never there.
The ACTUAL ONGOING causes of illness and dying will remain in place, shoved into the deep background. And THIS amounts to a capital crime. As in: murder. Remember that.
People will be told not to question the official line on the “epidemic.” This is called a clue. Why not ask questions? Because the answers might lead to a correct conclusion about the enormous con job.
Let me add a few comments.
The World Health Organization itself states that every year, there are millions of cases of ordinary flu around the world, and several hundred thousand deaths. This isn’t “coronavirus.” But the flu sufferers can easily be called “new epidemic cases.” Ordinary flu can be statistically “imported” and called “coronavirus.”
Then there is the medical treatment imposed on people who are told they are “coronavirus cases.” I’m talking about highly toxic antiviral drugs, which have the ability to stop natural reproduction of cells in the body. Particularly when such people already have weakened immune systems, or organ-function problems, the results can be catastrophic. The patients can die. Of course, if they do, they will be called “deaths from the epidemic.”
Finally, there is something else you may have heard of. I mentioned it a few paragraphs ago: murder. Do you really think the people who are consciously launching a fake epidemic, with all its consequences—including covering up and never remedying ongoing real causes of dying and death—would stop short of staging a few spectacular incidents of dying and death, in order to make a splash and convince the public that the virus is really a killer? Are you KIDDING? For example, suddenly, out of the blue, a few friends, previously healthy, in a small town, fall ill, and a few days later, they’re dead. Health officials state they were “positive for the virus.” “It came on quickly.” Are tests run to detect an intentional covert act of direct poisoning? Of course not. Media blare this horrible story all over the world: “THE VIRUS IS ON THE MOVE.” Same thing happens to a previously healthy family in Country X. They fall ill and die. And then a group of travelers on a mountain in Country Y become ill and die. Murder. However, the cover story is: “THE VIRUS KNOWS NO BOUNDS. IT CAN COME ON ANYWHERE, AT ANY TIME.” THESE EVENTS OF DEATH “CAN ONLY BE EXPLAINED BY THE VIRUS.” That’s right, when the audience is brainwashed and completely naïve.
“But…but how could anyone actually commit premediated murder of innocent people, in order to convince the public that a virus is spreading in unlikely places?”
As I mentioned, such controllers are ALREADY guilty of murder, because they’re hiding the actual ongoing causes of death with the cover story of a virus. This sort of cover-up of crime has been happening, around the world, for a long, long time. To cite just two instances, look at parts of Africa and Haiti, where the “HIV story” has been promoted and funded, wall to wall, in order to conceal intentionally created and sustained poverty, stolen farm land, and corporate takeovers involving massive poisonous industrial pollution.
When you go back in history—as I have—you’ll realize that fake epidemics are standard operating procedure. SARS, Swine Flu, West Nile, Zika, etc. I’ve written about every one of these phonies in detail…
(*) Concerning 5G technology and China, I recommend watching Dana Ashlie’s video, “The BEST NEWS re CΟRΟNΑ VΙrus you’ve heard all month! Kinda.”
Jon Rappoport
The author of three explosive collections, THE MATRIX REVEALED, EXIT FROM THE MATRIX, and POWER OUTSIDE THE MATRIX, Jon was a candidate for a US Congressional seat in the 29th District of California. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, he has worked as an investigative reporter for 30 years, writing articles on politics, medicine, and health for CBS Healthwatch, LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.
Jon, excellent series on coronavirus!
I just want to add two piints with respect to your points about researchers “finding” a virus.
First, even if they did discover hordes or identical “virions” under an electron microscope, that still says nothing of causality. They could just as well be a result of the true cause (toxicity, etc).
Secondly, and relatedly, they would also need controls to show that these are not commonly found in healthy individuals.
Jon.
Thanks,
Good rules to apply in your article here for PATTERN RECOGNITION, explaining how these fake epidemics start and progress.
Trump addressed the nation tonight, and you probably saw a good portion of this address. We had the same political scenario in 1984, just before the election, when DEMAND for government intervention created the April 23rd press conference that gave HHS Sec. Margaret Heckler and Robert Gallo that opportunity to create AID$ Inc. A Horrible mistake!
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavirus-trump-centers-for-disease-control-news-conference-tonight-6-pm-watch-live-stream-today-2020-02-26/
So far, Trump seems to be not convinced of the “dire emergency” alerts and sirens, but they allocated 2.5 billion towards the research. As you know, money attracts corrupt science, like rats to cheese.
Here we go again?
Hong Kong people, here, all fall for the trap and keep asking for government action. No one is asking the right, basic questions.
Alan, that is most often the most overlooked aspect of conversation when something of this magnitude occurs: Asking the right questions.
Good observations Steve. Jon’s analysis is direct and crisp. HIV/AIDS funds have been waning for some time and of course, ‘a cure’ is just around the block. That gravy train is about milked dry. CDC funding was cut back as well as the HIV/AIDS global fund. CDC and the NIH thrive on ‘global pandemics’ sadly because of their funding structures – which of course no one talks about. Therefore, pandemics mean funding. Zika didn’t pan out either to result in a global vaccine and global treatment protocols ($$$). Regardless, China’s messes need to be highlighted and the real industrial and electromagnetic pollution must be exposed. For the average citizen, and importantly most scientists, the ever so easy sleight of hand occurs when scientists so easily abuse virology science. That is what continually astounds me. High quality toxicology science becomes ever so important here as well as measured political responses. Rationally thinking people need to speak out.
A. Bingham,Yes. Timing and planning are essential and in this case, we see a long list of events planned for Wuhan predicted earlier.
The article link Jon posted 2/27 is full of links that certainly allege to be premeditated crimes.
https://www.vigiliae.org/virus-link-to-5g/
If you saw that horrible press conference with Trump bowing to the medical powers that be, it was followed by Fauci announcing plans for a vaccination effort with a serpentine grin. The presence of Fauci is very revealing.
Now new news:
Pence is the new Coronavirus Czar, bringing back the old HIV guard players.
Pence added another layer to the government’s management of the virus response on Thursday by appointing the State Department’s top AIDS official, Deborah Birx, to temporarily join his team.
Former Obama Official Birx is a career government official who was nominated by former President Barack Obama in 2014 as the U.S. global AIDS coordinator responsible for overseeing humanitarian aid programs combating the epidemic. She also served as head of the global HIV/AIDS division at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and was a top research official at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.
So the corrupt HIV crew are a guiding part of this.
Your articles are the best reporting being done on this fake pandemic and I’ve been sharing them everywhere. I only wish they were also in Italian, so I could share them here in Milano.
A huge number of people here have absolutely lost their minds over this thing. Businesses have been closed for days, my silent tv shows “Coronavirus” 24 hours a day and on every channel. That’s not a figure of speech either!
The worst part of all this, here at least, is that some people are beginning to speak out publicly against the Chinese who live here, most of whom have been Italian citizens for years. There have been calls for all of them to be thrown out of Italy. I’m referring to everyday citizens calling for this. On radio shows, in corner cafés, and yesterday I personally witnessed a man picking up a rock to throw through the window of a Chinese owned store, until a couple of people with much cooler heads stopped him.
It’s mass psychosis. Mass hysteria for no reason whatsoever and it’s getting worse here day by day, instead of better. At least the supermarket shelves have been restocked in Milano, but I don’t know about the rest of the country.
I’m fortunate to have the ability to read these posts and to have a functioning mind. These people are being bombarded with propaganda and can’t seem to think straight. I wonder how they’ll feel when the pandemic is declared to be over. Something tells me that they won’t even realize that they’ve been played for fools.
Great summary article by Jon, but one area he doesn’t deal with are the motivations for this scam beyond murder by environmental pollution. Having degrees in chemistry and physics, the official story of the 9/11 free fall was almost immediately obvious. I can list over 10 major objectives for the 9/11 event without pausing for breath. But getting back to CV, the “virus” has another objective, namely as the “black swan” pin to crash the global economy which has been collapsing for well over a year but hidden from the public with phony statistics. This will usher in the greatest depression, a huge wealth transfer to the 0.1% and the Hunger Games to the rest. The point of the virus is divert the obvious blame and responsibility away from the multinational psychopathic global banksters who control the world’s central banks including the Fed as well as all the politicians, and who have engineered this incredible debt bubble for decades.
I don’t quite get this explanation. Why would they cover up a depression with an event that would only serve to exacerbate such a depression?
I think the top-down carefully planned explanations are somewhat wanting.
Everything that has happened can be explained organically. The virus is of course non-existent but the fear is real and self-perpetuating. All that has to start the process is some idiot doctors declaring some tiny little protein as “novel” and “pathogenic” and the rest just cascades from there with the help of the media and previous government brainwashing of the populous to be petrified of contagious disease.
1970’s College Economics 101 10% Unemployment is a Depression.
@el gallinazo–Yes, I agree–pretty clear they are using this as a cover story for the collapse of the global economy, that way nobody will look at the central banker printing money from thin air (for those that don’t understand the power and evil of the central banks, watch Bill Still’s The Money Masters, James Corbett’s Century of Enslavement-The History of the Federal Reserve, and Money as Debt). I follow Greg Mannarino (on financial matters) and that’s his take as well.
And I do worry that they are eventually going to impose on us a new system–digital currency (Lynnette Zang’s warns about the on-going economic reset and what she sees as the new currency: “Breaking: Bankers New SDR Crypto Blockchain Will Enslave Humanity” https://thedailycoin.org/2017/08/10/lynette-zang-bankers-new-sdr-crypto-blockchain-will-enslave-humanity-video/)
I always start with the REVELATION 2:9,3:9 tribe as they are the progenitors of all evil in the world. Have been in at least 109 countries
They definitely want to get rid of our current monetary system. Probably use the virus as an excuse that it will insect paper money so that we have to go to some digital form of currency that they can control. If we get put under a medical martial law every bit of the Constitution is null and void completely. It’s way different than regular martial law because you have no recourse or chain of command to deal with. If this happens they can have military go house-to-house taking everyone’s guns and we would have no rights whatsoever in their eyes if we were to be put under medical martial law.
I agree..this disguise might actually work as Trump also passed an executive order on December 21st of 2017 which could have held all the banking elite responsible if they had of done this kind of thing in a more obvious way. Maybe I am completely wrong but the dates really struck me as an obvious reference to December 23rd, 1913…and the mention of economic markets and financial systems made me think, perhaps he was trying to protect against this massive manipulation of the stock market.
I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, find that the prevalence and severity of human rights abuse and corruption that have their source, in whole or in substantial part, outside the United States, such as those committed or directed by persons listed in the Annex to this order, have reached such scope and gravity that they threaten the stability of international political and economic systems. Human rights abuse and corruption undermine the values that form an essential foundation of stable, secure, and functioning societies; have devastating impacts on individuals; weaken democratic institutions; degrade the rule of law; perpetuate violent conflicts; facilitate the activities of dangerous persons; and undermine economic markets. The United States seeks to impose tangible and significant consequences on those who commit serious human rights abuse or engage in corruption, as well as to protect the financial system of the United States from abuse by these same persons.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/
Tell people that all sorts of diseases go through our bodies always. Every been to a used book store…old books have TB germs. Italy is full of old stuff and the germs too…and cancers, leukemia, colds, flu, mono, strep…all the time. Our immune systems are created to encircle and send them off.
If all countries to get in terror of a virus, Italy is the oddest. Most there should have built up strong immunities.
However, your free trade zones off shore are full of Chinese slaving in sweatshops…the government might want to give them health checks, vitamins, and some time off.
Use Google Translate to translate into Italian.
You have great insight. Fear Fear Fear is pushed pushed pushed and a big money maker. We have to live our lives and not loose our minds. Thanks for your great posts. Well Wishes from Lisa in New Jersey – USA
I am going through Jon’s articles again to gain a better understanding of the issues with these virus PsyOps.
While doing this I have now focused on the case of Nushawn Williams which was big news in the late 90’s. Having read a bit deeper I find out that it was all a BIG TIME BS Show.
“Now retired, Dr. de Harven’s life’s work has revolved around Electron Microscopy, a pioneering technology now at the center of the explosive trial in Buffalo New York, where Nushawn Williams, after serving 12 years in prison, and still being in state custody due to “mental abnormalities,” he is said to possess, has been found to be HIV free on electron microscopy (EM) tests.”
Google will not lead you to the information that is found here, http://www.omsj.org/corruption/nush-timeline
Now read this document and THINK !!!
https://www.omsj.org/cases/2011/nushawn/Hendricks%20REDACTED.pdf
Again Jon, thank you for the tremendous work you are doing in shining a light on the Truth that the Elites are keeping away from us.
Today most have lost any concept of a Creator Intelligence. They instead numb their chaotic void with leisurely distractions, gluttony, drugs, alcohol and the belief that either the right or left faction of their government will save them. They fail to comprehend that the right and left arms are always attached to one single body. It is that malevolent centralized body that currently claims ownership of your physicality and productive energy; now they strive to claim and nullify your very souls. In case you have failed to notice, our world is rapidly morphing into a Phillip K. Dick reality.
Another great article Jon. Thanks you for your work. One thing forsure even if they truly did find a new virus , they sure wouldn’t tell us about it . They’d lie about that too.
People should at least be aware of this:
Interview: 2010 Rockefeller Foundation Report – Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development: (See Rockefeller Foundation pdf link below)
Rockefeller Plan to Use Bioweapons to Impose Martial Law One Quarantine at a Time
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qpfR50lNuTg
http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
Did you catch this comment under the YT video ?
“Kim Van Zile
2 weeks ago
Anything is allowed by U.S. government if it’s labeled as “research”. SEE PUBLIC LAW BELOW
PUBLIC LAW 95-79 [P.L. 95-79] TITLE 50, CHAPTER 32, SECTION 1520 “CHEMICAL AND BIOLOGICAL WARFARE PROGRAM” “The use of human subjects will be allowed for the testing of chemical and biological agents by the U.S. Department of Defense, accounting to Congressional committees with respect to the experiments and studies. The Secretary of Defense [may] conduct tests and experiments involving the use of chemical and biological [warfare] agents on civilian populations [within the United States].” SOURCE Public Law 95-79, Title VIII, Sec. 808, July 30, 1977, 91 Stat. 334. In U.S. Statutes-at-Large, Vol. 91, page 334, you will find Public Law 95-79. Public Law 97-375, title II, Sec. 203(a)(1), Dec. 21, 1982, 96 Stat. 1882. In U.S. Statutes-at-Large, Vol. 96, page 1882, you will find Public Law 97-375 450 page PDF of Public Law 105–85 (Note page 287 for the exceptions of when it is okay to do biological attack on civilians or in an area). Also note that agricultural purposes does not apply only to killing plant eating bugs. ”
More interesting goodies here,
https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?path=/prelim@title50/chapter32&edition=prelim
Yes Tom, I have a hard-copy donated by a friend who passed away. Question is: What remains left for us to lose? Fini?
You must have had one mighty interesting friend. That information was an impressive find.
Their method is to make it all look “legal” and if the information get out blame it on mistakes and “bad apples”. Devilish to say the least.
Correct-a-mundo. You know, as a victim of the bio-weapon that is being incorrectly called “morgellons disease”, I know about the powers-that-shouldn’t-be and their nasty habit of infesting us with all sorts of nasty things.
Let me ask y’all (yes I am from the South) this: from which do we have more to fear: the pandemic outbreak from a communist country that the main stream media is hammering at us 24/7, OR the bio-weapon the media refuses to mention and the medical profession claims is simply “delusions of parasitosis”? By the way I have over 4TB of both still images (microscope cam) and videos of this “delusion”.
Bravo!
Jon, great article and thank you but DO VIRUSES REALLY EXIST AT ALL?
The concept of the virus was first thought up when it was discovered that bacteria are not responsible for making people sick. Thus, they had to come up with a new form of germ which could account for the existence of disease.
The concept of a virus is illogical because viruses don’t have any means of locomotion or any sensory organs. Thus, they can’t protect themselves or hunt their prey.
The virus would be incapable of entering a cell wall because:
(a) it wouldn’t be able to detect or find the cell wall.
(b) It wouldn’t have any means of digging a hole through the wall.
Thus, as we can plainly see, the virus is a totally illogical ‘life form’. The conception of the virus is just a money making scam which provides pharmaceutical companies with the opportunity to make billions of dollars from gullible people who will buy chemical concoctions which supposedly kill said ‘viruses’.
It’s been said that viruses are spiritual pathogens and not material at all.
One example of many I’ve known: a very good friend accompanied her husband on a business trip to Japan. She was thrilled to go.
The first night she felt very ill with a bad flu, which got worse. Furious at this bad “luck” she got really mad and began praying the 23rd Psalm over and over and over, telling God she wouldn’t stop until she felt better. She fell asleep and dreamed such ‘pathogens’ left her. The next morning she felt wonderful and enjoyed a wonderful trip.
I’ve heard of anger, prayer, lemons and whiskey doing genuine miracles!!!
… in other words psychosomatic, no?
Umm No – it’s called divine healing.
Have you seen my proof that there can be no such thing as a self-replicating pathogen (because of the lack of negative feedbacks)?
This would also mean that our conception of malaria is wrong too (which it is – malaria is just the flu but in a poor country).
Can you post again, please Rtp?
How about diseases being caused by filth?
You know, garbage, poop, rats around, with lice?
@Plamen- Yes great question, “Do viruses really exist” and also, are they harmful??
I’ve been delving on my own into this for a while, and it seems there is some science out there that calls into question everything we’ve been told about viruses.
There are two books I’m making my way through right now:
Jeanine Roberts’ book “Fear of the Invisible” looks at the scientific fraud around the idea of HIV causing AIDS, the polio virus, and viruses in general:
https://www.amazon.com/Fear-Invisible-Janine-Roberts/dp/0955917727
http://www.whale.to/a/roberts_b.html
http://www.davidpratt.info/roberts.htm
Book- Virus Mania. Avian Flu (H5N1), Cervical Cancer (HPV), SARS, BSE, Hepatitis C, AIDS, Polio- How the Medical Industry Continually Invents Epidemics, Making Billion-Dollar Profits at Our Expense http://www.whale.to/a/virusmania.html
http://www.whale.to/c/Virus-Mania55tt66.pdf
The Viral (Infectious Disease and Epidemic) Fear Racket http://www.whale.to/a/infectious_scares.html
Thank you, Amanda – I’ll check these books. Meanwhile, I’ve found this article hugely useful
http://durianapocalypse.net/health/nature.html
This takes me to the “TERRIBLE” “MEASLES OUTBREAK” at Disneyland
in California. I think those who “Broke-out” with the “Measles” there, are now driving the little bug karts in the Electric Parade, at Disneyland. The Medical Mafia Scared Thousands of well meaning parents to hurry to get themselves, their children and babies, “Their Shots” to “Prevent” the Measles. So now there will be “another epidemic” of Measles. Caused by “their Measles Vaccinations.” Or perhaps they can link it in with the “Corona-Virus” Then we can have a “New Virus Disease” called, The Corona-Measles-Virus.” Why does the Medical Mafia do this to us? To Kill many of us? Control the rest of us? Dumb us down? Money?
Now “They” are taking several American people under “The Corona-Virus” Quarantine to Costa Mesa, CA. It’s ONLY, About Twenty Miles from Disneyland. Perhaps some of them, may make it to Disneyland, to start a whole “New Epidemic.” They can name it, “The Disney-Corona-Measles-Virus.” I just can’t wait for the Vaccine. NOT!!!!!! I Won’t be taking it. YIKES!!!!!
Remember, To Stop it, Will TAKE PUBLIC OUTCRY.
The best Killer for all of these Virus attacks Is, “Colloidal Silver” Kills 651 Viruses including the MRSA flesh-eating bug. CS Beats all Antibiotics and Doctors Remedies. but then what do I know!
I’ve heard that high ppm colloidal silver when taken internally can damage gut flora just as antibiotics do because it acts like an antibiotic. Do you have any knowledge on that?
@Wanda- on measles, I thought this was interesting:
Anti-Vaxxer Biologist Stefan Lanka Bets Over $100K Measles Isn’t A Virus; He Wins In German Federal Supreme Court
http://www.whale.to/c/antivaxxer_biologist_stefan.html
And this biologist apparently doesn’t think viruses (at least the ones we’ve been told about) even exist:
https://thegnmsolution.com/viruses-and-vaccination/ “So for a long time I studied virology, from the end to the beginning, from the beginning to the end, to be absolutely sure that there was no such thing as HIV. And it was easy for me to be sure about this because I realized that the whole group of viruses to which HIV is said to belong, the retroviruses – as well as other viruses which are claimed to be very dangerous – in fact do not exist at all.” (Stefan Lanka interviewed by Mark Gabrish Conlan, Zenger’s Magazine, San Diego -October 1998).”
Gotta admit, creating a “epidemic” fueled entirely on lies and propaganda is brilliant. No biological agent, a virus in this case, required.
Jon Rappoport, I hope you won’t mind my bragging on you a little bit? Which IS, well deserved. I remember you very well, back 35, yrs. ago. We attended several of your, Very SINCERE, Informative Speech’s telling the Truth about “AIDS.” Even before you wrote your Great book, “AIDS INC.” You knew what was going on then. Along with many other subjects. I am asking you to Run for Congress or Senator again. Many of us would Campaign for you. OR better yet, In Four yrs. Run for President of the USA. After President Trump’s two Terms are up. You are a very Intelligent, Honest and Good Man. You have my Vote!!!!!
Great idea! President Rappoport has a nice ring to it.
Style points of the MSM: continuous, wall to wall, astroturf “coverage” of a topic (yes, those are ironic inverted quotes),
vs the limited hang out. (and very little in between)
The ‘be very afraid, very very afraid!’ vs ‘nothing to see here, it’s a garden variety, common occurrence, yawn’
=> The style is a give away. (either style is a give away on the agenda at hand)
The ghost of Orson Welles. The invasion from Mars, … SARS from Mars? MERS from Mars, and now … Cors from Mars!
Like, ‘Hey we have to blame the soon to unfold recession on something (other than globalist oligarch agendas)’.
Since watching the numbers reported in China, the scenario is consistent with the initial reports from doctors there stating it was a bad vaccine that caused it. Those doctors were silenced by the Chinese government per news reports.
Like the American AIDS epidemic which started due a tainted batch of hepatitis vaccine, the rate/numbers for nCoV spiked as the disease spread through the inoculated victims but later dropped off as natural contagion vectors took over.
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
In comparison to other flu outbreaks, these numbers are actually quite low for the population size and density. California typically has 30,000 deaths due to various flu strains annually.
The US Centers for Disease Control reported 80,000 deaths in the US in 2017-18:
https://www.statnews.com/2018/09/26/cdc-us-flu-deaths-winter/
No screaming of epidemic or pandemic then.
This current “crisis” is the Deep State at work.
“This current “crisis” is the Deep State at work.”
Agreed…and my guess is that they are getting more than a little nervous…
Great info! I am so glad I re-found Jon’s blog I had been a previous follower on his WordPress blog until they shut it down.
Thank you for this.
I have often say the the cold and the flu are the same. Go to any drug store all the remedies are for “cold & flu”…now come on how are we to know the difference? Bcz the media tells us the ‘flu’ is killing people and to get your “free” flu shot immediately.
When those people get sick – is it the flu or a cold?
I want to know how many people were dying of pneumonia before this deadly “flu” – “coronavirus” outbreak?
Why don’t we ever hear about those deaths? They don’t promote the agenda. Hegelian dialectic. The government will save us.
When everyone was getting sick in my circle I stayed away and took holistic remedies to boost my immune system. I didn’t get sick and I didn’t get a flu shot. All these people (majority who got the flu shot) got the same thing in various degrees of severity.
I am sure if this happened now they would all be diagnosed with the coronavirus.
It is a con.
Thank you Jon. Blessings to you.
Watch: President Donald Trump addresses coronavirus concerns as outbreak spreads
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/26/watch-president-donald-trump-addresses-coronavirus-in-news-conference.html
Fantastic as usual
2 compelling narratives relating to involuntary exposure 》World of Hot Water Docuseries by Raphaelle O’Neil aka NOLAButterfly on YT 》WeatherTruth.org
Showing how NEXRAD & Doppler responsible for steering storms thereby proving intent to cause harm via weaponized weather》HR 353 reads as If to protect from extreme weather, clearly another example of cloaked language》passed under BO& signed by Trump in 1st wave of Bills He inked in March 2017.
Then the research of The CarnicomInstitute.org 》showing how Transhumanism is being forced upon Us》see Geoengineering & Bioengineering The Unmistakable Link.
Of course both Narratives being heavily censored while tps very systematically ignoring all dutiful attempts at correspondence…wadda shock.
The Script was written long ago as We know & playing out before Our eyes.
If either Topic of interest…pls let Raphaelle & or Clifford know Rob was planting more seeds😉
In Solidarity & Support 》#TogetherWeGotThis 👊
Rob
A sober read, Jon. Especially the bit about the not atypical effects of antiviral drug, which is actually frightening in such circumstances.
Additionally it’s been bothering me since the outset that Australian scientists, having recreated the virus in a lab, literally stated that “there’s no human to human transmission of this virus”. They mentioned this innocently, so to speak, without motive, and so I take it that it’s likely a true statement. Yet one constantly reads of a ‘first human to human transmission case’. So much smearing over basic evidence simply doesn’t add up.
A link to the aforementioned article: https://apple.news/AvZ_XvT2KRMSy14w1sx7A9g
They say they’ve managed to grow the virus strain? How can you grow something which no one has ever seen growing?
I was looking for information on the passengers who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. I am certain that one day I was hearing from a passenger saying that no one was sick. A day or 2 later when most U.S. passengers had left the ship, I heard that 70 something are ill with the virus. I’ve searched online for information about how they are doing now, any communication from them. I came up with nothing. It’s like there is a blackout of information on that.
As so many others have said here.
Jon, thanks so much for all you do and exposing these (obvious) frauds for what they are.
I’ve said for many years: “The day health care was turned into a business was the day it is no longer about our health”. It became sick care.
The daily, relentless propaganda on this whole corona virus scam is simply breathtaking. Just as with fake chemical attacks in Syria, you see them ramping it up each time, the last bigger than the one before it. With conflicting stories that seem to change by the day. And as you mentioned (and so clearly part of the modus operandi):
“𝗗𝗼 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲!”
Gosh, where have we seen that before? From vaccinations to nine11 to the Holo*****.
What is the common thread that ties all these scenarios together, including more historical ones?
The same group that has steered these events for their own purposes?
Rockefeller is just their agent provocateur, just a cog in the wheel.
Great article once again and thanks to Jon.
Lots of info also here also ; )
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoGv8Zjgf4VXWIOOfb-uoAw/videos
Jon- Thanks again for all of your work on this!! You are my go-to guy on anything virus related. And I’m having to take a break from all the regular sites I go to (unz.com, sott.net, and zerohedge) because they have gone completely insane over this supposed virus, with countless posts of fear porn on the virus(though I do go to those sites just to drop links to your site and other virus-truther info).
Also, fwiw, here’s a comment from a forum I go to: http://gold-silver.us/forum/showthread.php?101727-20-million-now-quarantined-in-China-from-Coronavirus&p=961462&viewfull=1#post961462
“The guy I mentioned a couple of pages ago, who works as a teacher in Huabei province. Whom I was worried about because he was gone for 10 days. Came back online a few days ago, said he thought it was fake. Didn’t know of anyone who had gotten seriously ill or dead.”
I’m soooo glad I found this article. Tremendous gratitude to you Jon. You made such valid points and based on what you stated, it all makes sense.
If this was a literal chess board, I would be scanning the board attempting to decipher the multiple possibilities of entrapment.
This Co-V19 is one of those too obvious red flag moves. Is it a financial collapse? Maybe an excuse to nuke someone for a change!
Maybe the second coming? Either which way 99% of people I know are completely clueless so just like chess I’m on my own.
Another Good read Jon…
Being that I am convinced that we are all ‘brainwashed’ multi-generationally (from birth baby, and beyond), a question occurred to me:
For the constant barrage of mental manipulation to work so effectively, how many of the world population feel a NEED for this (or anything presented by the ‘masters’) to be ‘real’ in order to JUSTIFY their entire existence?
“Thousands of pets are trapped and facing starvation at home because their owners are either in quarantine or stranded outside the Chinese city of Wuhan amid the coronavirus outbreak.”
https://www.businessinsider.com/thousands-of-pets-wuhan-trapped-in-homes-amid-coronavirus-outbreak-2020-2?r=US&IR=T
God bless you, Jon Rappoport.
I don’t know if anyone else caught this, but they’re telling us the virus affects breathing, causing pneumonia which is the killer.
Yet tell us one of the symptoms is ‘dry cough’ !
Dry cough means coughing nothing up.
Pneumonia is flooding of the lungs of phlegm/mucus which means you will be coughing up phlegm, basically drowning.
I’ve been fuming about this “high alert” “deadly disease outbreak” since the first mention last month or so. Nothing the media loves more, and this one seems to also have the “benefit” of scaring the stock market and causing “plunges” and other fears which will conveniently be blamed on Trump, what with a “coincidental” election coming up in November and all, and his great economical gains so far. Wow, I do hate the media and their puppet masters in the pharmaceutical industry and the dipsticks in power who also take advantage of this BULLSHIT. Then there are the dopes among the public who don face masks and peer out from behind them with fearful yet proud, determined eyes, fully obedient to those who don’t give one damn if they live or die, who are only out to manipulate them for personal gain. It all STINKS so badly that I can’t even describe it. And then the panicked Chinese are abusing and killing animals in response to this SHAM, as always seems the case with people. Got a “problem”?…”sacrifice” animals! MORONS…hope they writhe in hell. Thanks for this article, Jon.
Some pro-Dimocrite idiots are even inventing Trump as the cause of the coronavirus outbreak.
I saw a meme sometime yesterday that basically said “if you contract coronavirus, make sure you attend as many Trump rallies as possible”.
It just shows the depth of the insanity and hatred that we are up against with these bloody Marxists who will do anything to gain or regain control and relevance.
Not being one for automatically-generating conspiracy theories, I do nonetheless have an inquiring and suspicious mind when it comes to the coincidence of mass events, synchronised Fakestream-Media reporting and coverage of those events, and politics.
With that long disclaimer all I can say right now is that I still smell a giant rat of the long dead variety with this whole CV story & circumstances.
Although at this stage it might seem less important to understand how and from where this outbreak occurred than it is to fix the problem ASAP, it has seemed to me that there is quite a list of questions that nobody is asking and nobody is answering which seem fundamental to the whole story. People are even advisng against querying the given line – always a worry in itself.
Of course we naturally assume and want to believe the story that the release was somehow accidental.
However if it was deliberate, then it would seem that any efforts to stem the increasing contagion could even be fruitless because, obviously, if somebody can release a virus in one place they can easily release it in multiple places and repeatedly.
This may be an outlandish and obviously less desirable or welcome theory, but the scientific process that I live by demands the questions that need to be asked are, in order, just for a start:
1. If accidental, where, how and who was in attendance and how can it be prevented in future?
2. If not accidental but deliberate, where, when, how, who and why and is the release process a one-off or intended to be continuous?
3. If 2. (above), then does it have anything to do with the attempts by the Global Socialists to frustrate Trump’s 2020 election bid or to selectively kill-off Trump supporters or to push things in the US to the critical stage where 100,000-person rallies cannot be permitted.
This would point to one group of very likely perpetrators. If there have been real fatalities, then plainly, murder is afoot and the crimnals need to be rounded up and charged accordingly.
The same applies even if there was another agenda altogether.
Even now, given that the major sporting events or venues are being curtailed, I’m certain this is the line that the Left will push very soon, with the obvious converse attack being that if Trump doesn’t reduce the size of his values then he could be held “responsible” for any sudden expansion of the rate of infection in the US.
While any theory about CV having been deliberately released is unpalatable, given the total confected bastardry that we have seen from the Left in the US, it is not totally implausible, even if it means that perhaps millions could die in the final wash-up.
I doubt they would give a rat’s arse if it meant the end of Trump. In their overall game, such losses would be small beer.
It could be argued that for the political Left, it would be hard to see any downside, except in the event of some kind of massive backfire, including discovery of their role in the whole business.
Anyway, keep a clear and logical mind and look at both sides of any story.
I am not at this stage persuaded either way, but for over two weeks have pretty much pondered the same questions as raised in this article, if for no reason other than “… especially in the current political climate, trust nothing that you hear, see or read in mass or social media unless you can confirm it by alternative real scientific means”.
Or, in this case, unless you personally know somebody who has been diagnosed with CV and can attest to it and can identify their doctors who can detail how such tests were carried out.
So far, there seems little to separate this story from the same sort of structure as applies to the evoloution of Anthropogenic Global Warming or “Climate Change” scam. Therein lies a possible clue as to its origins, too.
“From the very start of the organized vaccination campaign against smallpox, there was public resistance, says Willrich. … It wasn’t until 1972 that the U.S. government decided to stop mandatory vaccination against smallpox, in part because the disease had been largely eradicated.” NPR Apr 5, 2011
I noticed frequently as a child in the 80’s and 90’s the number of adults with the scar on their arm, from the smallpox vaccine.
The markets need a reason for a correction after hitting new highs. This looks to me like it will cause the biggest manufactured market correction since 9/11. Markets need volatility to feed the beast of greed and corruption. The rich can only get so rich unless they rig the system for bigger and bigger gains obtained from fleecing the common investor. They push the market higher and higher and then bring to down to profit on shorting when they are ready to do so. If there was no collusion from government then they would eliminate shorting of stocks altogether. They don’t want to give up the easy money making machinery which the government backed by billionaires have created. They are probably not the creators of the supposed virus but they are certainly the vultures feeding on the panic they are stoking. Once the beast is satiated the virus will be classified as under control. Then watch the markets run to the next high again and wait for the next excuse to bring it all down again. So predictable but impossible to time, that is why I am still broke form stock market loses.
High dose vitamin C can protect from most pathogens – see dr Andrew Saul @
http://www.doctoryourself.com
NOT poison vaccines pls – which they can make mandatory for fling .+ schools w enough fear mongering.
Hello, Jon….and thank-you for continuing your work to further the truth and encourage critical thinking in the world population!
One question keeps occurring to me, and I can’t remember seeing it addressed specifically in your pieces…which I regularly share. The question is this:
If the actual cause of these “epidemics” at their origin is environmental and NOT viral or bacterial, what exactly is being spread? Is it simply common pathogens (like pneumonia) that account the “spread” to other countries,etc. or is the spread itself just part of the spin?
Per CDC US has already suffered between 18-46000 deaths this flu season already.
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/preliminary-in-season-estimates.htm
corona virus up to ~3500 *worldwide*.
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
False Flag