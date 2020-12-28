COVID: where are the courageous religious leaders?

by Jon Rappoport
December 28, 2020
(To join our email list, click here.)
“The people never give up their liberties but under some delusion.” Edmund Burke, 1784
When are religious leaders going to issue demands to their members? Demands to express a duty to God first; above and beyond the restrictions of the State.
These leaders certainly believe God created humans with the quality of freedom. The Bible irrevocably states it. Therefore, under the cover of COVID, the State cannot remove that freedom.
The religious leaders must order their flocks to rebel.
Not just in order to attend church services; but to live without fear, out in the open, without hiding behind masks, without keeping their distance, without lockdowns, without sacrificing their right to earn a living.
Several Catholic prelates have declared the COVID fraud is being used as a rationale for creating an anti-spiritual new world order.
The next step is telling their Church members and believers to rebel, to choose The Good and God.
Every early story about every religion shows how the State power of the day had to be overcome. Is it now time to develop terminal amnesia about these origins?
Are those stories buried because they are inconvenient?
Quoting from an anonymously written article, “Ancient Christian Martyrdom: A Brief Overview”:
“By 200 [AD], the [Christian] faith had permeated most regions of the Roman Empire, though Christians were mostly in the larger urban areas (Gaul, Lyons, Carthage, Rome). By 325, an estimated 7 million were Christians with as many as 2 million killed for the faith.”
Among the reasons for this vast persecution: “Christian refusal to worship or honor other gods was a source of great contention.”
“Christians were accused of being atheists because of their denial of the other gods and refusal of emperor worship. Thus, they were accused of treason to the state.”
“For many provincial governors, Christians were considered social radicals, rather than being persecuted specifically for their faith only.”
And now, in 2020, the major religious objection to COVID restrictions concerns the number of worshipers allowed inside a church during services?
Is this the evolution of faith, or its destruction, at the hands of the faithful themselves?
Is conscience “outmoded”?
Is civilization now so “advanced” that suffering and even dying for one’s faith is considered absurd?
Is bargaining with the State over whether 10 or 50 members can enter a house of worship the cutting edge of rebellion?
It seems to me people should renounce their religion, if they’re unwilling to go to the wall for it.
Just admit that what true faith requires is too much.
Jesus endured pain and torture, and surrendered his human form, in order to save humanity, but now faithful followers can declare their loyalty during online virtual services. Or from their cars, in a parking lot. Without feeling a tremor of conscience.
Over the years, I’ve heard many claims that America (and other Western nations) were created on the basis of Christian values. Putting aside counter-arguments, if that is the assertion, then where is the courage to back it up?
What good are these claims, if in a great crisis, there is no mass rebellion, out in the open, against the tyrannical State, on behalf of God?
Again, mass rebellion means the refusal to wear masks, the refusal to maintain distancing, the refusal to obey lockdowns or close businesses. It means reclaiming freedom.
But perhaps some people believe God wants obedience to the State. He wants his loyal followers to submit to the lockdowns. He wants worshipers to surrender to an all-encompassing secular new world order, in which citizens will function as pawns in a Brave New World technocracy. He wants the faithful to be stripped of their humanity.
If so, let’s hear THAT argument.
Months ago, I said pastors and priests and other religious leaders should stand up in their houses of worship and confess their lack of courage and resign their positions. Confess they are unworthy to lead congregations. Ask for the most brave to step forward and take over.
That’s a correct course of action.
Why should these religious leaders make superficial distinctions about the limits of rebellion? In order to maintain their non-profit status with the State? In order to keep their flock comfortable?
Jesus: “Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”
But perhaps, in these enlightened times, people should worship a purported virus, and desert God.
(To read about Jon’s mega-collection, The Matrix Revealed, click here.)
Jon Rappoport
The author of three explosive collections, THE MATRIX REVEALED, EXIT FROM THE MATRIX, and POWER OUTSIDE THE MATRIX, Jon was a candidate for a US Congressional seat in the 29th District of California. He maintains a consulting practice for private clients, the purpose of which is the expansion of personal creative power. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, he has worked as an investigative reporter for 30 years, writing articles on politics, medicine, and health for CBS Healthwatch, LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe. Jon has delivered lectures and seminars on global politics, health, logic, and creative power to audiences around the world. You can sign up for his free NoMoreFakeNews emails here or his free OutsideTheRealityMachine emails here.
Unfortunately modern Christians believe that the governing bodies are appointed by God and must be obeyed as an act of obedience to God:
“Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God. Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves.” (Romans 13:1-2)
Very problematic bit of scripture that seems to contradict the spirit of the rest of the New Testament and, for me at least, raises questions about how much of the Bible as we know it now is actually divinely inspired.
Sounds like Romans. Didn’t they start taxes, too?
Your comment is certainly worthy of serious consideration. Perhaps Romans 13:102 is from Latin liturgy, written by the Catholic church in Latin which changed the wording of the original scripture. Maybe check the septuigant. My faith is not shaken, but my understanding just flew out the window.
I watched a religious catholic order giving their church practitioners the holy eucharist on Christmas Eve. Everyone had mask in hand or on chin to receive it by the priest placing it on the tongue. He touched tongue after tongue. Then as they got up from a kneeling position, they placed thwir masks back on their faces. Does this make absolutely no sense?!
The Catholic church makes no sense !
In reading scripture, context of the letter where you find these verses is important. For example, Paul wrote this as part of an overall structure on “Rules for Christian Living” (see Chap. 12), and as part of the structure to live in was to obey the laws to keep you from doing wrong. The context here is not to obey all laws, even those that contradict God’s laws, but only those that coincide with Godly living and being a peaceful citizen. Remember, Paul wrote half of his letters while in jail.
Don’t forget to go back to the meat of Romans in chs. 6-8, to live by the spirit rather than the law! Paul did not want people to follow him, but rather to be led by the spirit. I think it would be a good idea for churches to have a Bible burning ceremony for those who have learned their lessons too well and can only cite scripture but can’t say if something is wrong if not found in the pages of the Bible.
Right. Paul is talking about the ideal civil government that we all benefit from provided they are actually doing their jobs. Were the police in various cities doing their jobs when they let anteaters run amok? Also, no civil person walks up to a police officer and punches him.
Is not wearing a mask evil? To most people, apparently. But to us, wearing one is evil. So do you submit to the evil or the good? According to Paul, the good is still the civil authority, whether they’re doing their job or not. If they’re not, they shouldn’t be there. And we might have to suffer.
Also, look at 1 Peter 2: 12. Why would the heathens speak against Christians as evildoers if the Christians were always obeying the civil authorities? Maybe they were, maybe they weren’t. To the heathen, you’re damned if you do, and damned if you don’t, so just do what you know is good and leave the rest to God and the (hopefully civil) authorities.
This audio explains it better:
https://thelivingtruthfellowship.org/audio/the-most-pernicious-lie-in-christianity/
I had to laugh at “…anteaters run amok(?)”
Stupid ‘auto-correction.’
Regarding your comment, though, there is a quote by Edmund Burke about doing nothing, and letting evil triumph.
It’s not evil, for We The People, to resist evil mandates, AND THE TYRANTS who push them, or make them ‘law’ by signing them into ‘existence.’
Let every soul be subject [ sub-ordinate ]
unto the higher powers [ exousia / privileged ].
For there is no power but of God [ θ-εός ]:
the powers that be are ordained [ arranged in orderly manner ]
of God [ θ-εός ].
Whosoever therefore resists [ anti-tassomai ]
the power [ priviledged ],
resists [ anti-histemi ] the ordinance of God [ θ-εός ]:
and they that resist [ stand-up ]
shall receive to themselves damnation [ krima / crime ].
For rulers [ ἄρχων / archōn ]
are not a terror to good works [ acts ],
but to the evil [ kakos / worthless ].
Will thou then not be afraid
of the power [ privileged ]?
do that which is good [ ἀγα-θός ],
and thou shalt have praise [ applause ] of the same:
Living life for the applause of others,
stay seated
stay asleep
stay dead
anístēmi
For the simmple reason that “Religions” enslaved Humanity from a very long, long, long time
“The authorities that exist have been established by God.”
If you take this quotation as being categorically true, then it would encompass Stalin, Hitler, Idi Amin, Pol Pot, the many American Presidents who have been criminals and traitors, repulsive sycophants like Tony Blair, every murderous tinpot dictator on the planet, etc. If rebelling against such deviants in order to protect the innocent is an offence to God, then something is surely amiss with God. It’s strange that “Christians” tend to quote Paul more often than Jesus, who did not compromise with corrupt authority: “Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.” “Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees [the bureaucracy of the time], hypocrites! for ye devour widows’ houses, and for a pretence make long prayer: therefore ye shall receive the greater damnation.”
Where in scripture does it extoll us to abide with evil?
Jord: interesting post, but you have made a critical error. You are quoting Romans 13:1-2 from the NIV. This version of the Bible is a cheap counterfeit of the true word of God, the Kings James Version, 1611. If you are a professing Christian, you will welcome a switch to the KJV, if not, you are in danger of being condemned for being a false profet, a cloud without water. Hopefully people will not be taken in by your false interpretation of a vital subject!
Here,
Let’s give them a blatant and valid reason to revolt:
https://nationalfile.com/what-new-study-of-10-million-chinese-finds-asymptomatic-covid-spread-never-existed/
Like some of us have been saying for many months, IT’S ALL A SCAM! ! !
This article I just linked to, is yet another prime indicator – and a death knell – to the “pandemic” that wasn’t.
Methinks some folks in the background are laughing their a$$e$ off at the huge game they’ve played billions of human lives upon.
“Methinks some folks in the background are laughing their a$$e$ off at the huge game they’ve played billions of human lives upon.”
Methinks you are right! Now who is going to name the elephant on the couch?
Pastor Greg Laurie, Pastor Jack Hibbs, and Pastor John MacArthur are three that I follow. All three of them preach Bible based truth and do not submit to the feel good theology.
All 3 of them preach a false Calvinistic gospel. Go read Dave Hunt’s What Love Is This?? and T.U.L.I.P.
No, they preach the Gospel.
So true !!
Laurie and Hibbs are not Calvinists. MacArthur not a 5 point Calvinist, if I recall.
Please, go to http://www.libertyfellowshipmt.com
Have a blessed day!
JJ:
One of the best gifts a poster here ever gave me is this link:
http://world events and the Bible.com
Brandon T. Ward has it altogether concerning the “signs of the times” and how far along we are in Revelation. And he does a wonderful job explaining the “synagogue of satan” who is ruling the entire planet at this time.
The same people Bob Klinck referenced in his post above, the same people Jesus castigated in the New Testament; just a newer generation. “Those who claim to be of our brother Judah but do lie”.
When will we ever learn?????
The COWARDICE of ALL CHRISTIANITY is the MAIN REASON I left the Catholic Church and Christianity for good, in 2002. What you are making an appeal to here, in 2020 regarding COVID-19, I appealed to religious leaders back then as well, only the cause was the bogus terror attacks of September 11th, 2001.
Silence was the result back then and you can expect silence on the matter now, too.
But you are focusing on the lack of something when you ought to be letting your readers know about the Religious Leaders who ARE STANDING UP AGAINST the CORONA-SCAMDEMIC, such as:
POPE ROBERT ANTON WILSON II : http://www.unlearning.org/covidium-ridiculum-the-first-papal-catma-of-his-wyrdness-pope-robert-anton-wilson-ii/
Like all religious leaders, I need help with MONEY! So if you found my video praiseworthy my work worthy of a larger following, I would be delighted to receive a financial blessing of any denomination, which you can make at the bottom of the page I linked. Just click on the RED HEART!
My website has lots of FREE DOWNLOADS to enjoy in exchange for your support, like BINAURAL BEAT MEDITATIONS and GUIDED SHAMANIC JOURNEYS.
That’s good, Arthur! :O) I was gonna set up a GoFundMe for myself. I need money, too.
“. . . the cowardice of my church to denounce . . . the so-called “terrorist attack” on September 11, 2001. . .”
You mean when it was evident to a village idiot that airplane fuel cannot even come close to melting steel; when a 100-story building fell exactly upon its footprint in 11-something seconds; when the handful of brave firefighters who survived inside the towers after they fell, and who heard the installed demolition charges going off in the building that was simultaneously sacrificing some 3,000 or so citizens and nearly 400 other firefighters in a tragic attempt for a false flag narrative to cover their coming agenda; when a 747 cannot fly as low as it would have had to hit the pentagon where the missal did; when the “. . . let’s roll!” was “telephoned” to loved ones on the ground that they were “. . . going to disarm Saudi Arabian terrorists on the plane wielding boxcutters” before technology was in place to make such calls; when that same plane “crashed” in Pennsylvania and the first people on the scene discovered there was no wreckage and only an elongated blackened hole where explosives had been exploded to “simulate” an airplane crash; when a British broadcaster was standing in front of a large window with Building 7—the third building to be demolished by demolitions that day—still standing in the background and announcing that “. . . word has just been received that a third building had fallen . . .” and the all scripted BBC television broadcast liars, realizing their give-away faux pas, cut to snow; when, to this day, the perpetrators are known and untouched because they “have money” to buy people who try to tell the truth?
You mean this one, little deliberate, vile, despicable, evil, heinous act funded by zionists trillionaires who provided financing for both sides during wars over the centuries to amass their fortunes; who also sold war materials to both sides to fight those wars including WWI and II; who got first choice of 75% of the loser’s spoils (gold, silver minerals, etc., would try to create the false narrative that it was all carried out “. . . by Saudi Arabian Middle East terrorists, and that America needed to go invade . . . wait for it . . . Iraq?”. And send home coffins and disabled service men and women over the next 20 years for a false 9/11 narrative?
You mean you let a little thing like that cause you to reconsider everything you ever thought?
What? Are you a conspiracy theorist or something?
Wrusssr:
What a wonderful concise description of the absolute truth!
Great to know there are people like you who are awake to who the REAL destroyers of this planet are. I look forward to more of your truthful posts.
I had to quit my job when they said temp readings are now required to be taken each day before work to be able to work. I quit the first day implemented. Asked if there was any other way. No.
I was asked, why dont you feel the need for a simple recorded temperature reading. I replied, I believe 100 percent that it is One World Government training. Next you will require this and then that.
I am not Christian. Though the company was. I told them I think a big part of this New World Order is to wipe the Christians off the face of the earth. I told them that though I am not Christian, I stand with the Christians to defend our freedoms or any other religion for that matter.
They happily accepted my resignation. My offer still stands.
I believe in the First Amendment whether or not we end up losing America or not. We could. Thats what they want, remember. So if you live in America, and you value freedom, maybe since there is a few strong shreds of it left, doesnt it make since to start standing for it, in some way, right now? And a whole lot more? Christian or otherwise.
Sorry to hear about the job-problem due to the thermometer. Guitar Center required me to do that and I refused… because the handler of the laser is an untrained person with no medical background. I told them Guitar Center has no medical license and they’re breaking HIPPA law to boot. They don’t care. Nobody cares. It’s pure lawlessness out there right now.
The first thing I thought about when hearing that an untrained person would laser temp my head were the stories of lasers being shot at pilots in planes making them lose their sight. It would be easy for untrained people to angle the temp laser wrong and hit your pupil. I haven’t researched this but its just asking for trouble to laser your head. Beside that, I’ve read that that laser can penetrate, via infrared laser, your pineal gland contributing to problems with that gland too– especially repeated many times as Guitar Center does for repeated store visits.
It’s astonishing to me that there is no available class action lawsuit to sign up for on this. TV ads sell class action suits all the time. I’ve seen no evidence of lawyers visiting this site to sell their services. Are all lawyers dropping the ball on purpose on all these covid issues too? Wow.
Yes as soon as some dumb ass at my job got the idea of getting a thermometer—I looked up any precautions—just so I could see what level of ignorance I was dealing with. Depending on the type, yes they can cause eye damage; one type can also cause an explosion under the right conditions.
It’s not mandatory at my job, they’re not even making me wear a mask. Yet. I sit in my own corner so it hasn’t become a huge issue, yet.
I’m in commie-fornia so we went back home to work again, anyway.
My response, if they did start trying to go Nazi—will be to ask them a few questions. 1. Are they a doctor, able to give me informed consent before a medical intervention? No. 2. If I follow their recommendation for the said medical intervention, do they have insurance to cover any harm that may arise as a result? No. I could take it further but hopefully will not have to.
These ideas aren’t my own, I heard an attorney speak to the issues on bitchute. I am sorry I don’t recall his name. I think he is in Southern California.
The temp checks using the gun-shaped thermometer seems obvious psych agenda, as people who swallow media are shown photos of having them pointed at the head, over and over. Beside damaging, is in fact not as accurate. The way to use them is to point at wrist or inside of elblow, not the head. When searching it, how many cons are in on subverting people. There are many types. Here is a study proving wrist is not only as effective as forehead, but is more effective.
http://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.03.02.20030148v1
No reason for pointing at the head, other than to push obedience agenda.
do.
an edit out, last word -do.
Yes !
True Christianity is not found in government “churches.” In fact, the word “church” should not even be in our English Bibles. And, in Tyndales/Coverdales version from the 1500s – it wasn’t used.
The 501(c)(3) “church” in America is the religious arm of the state and it actually wars AGAINST true Christianity. Sorry to say it – but that includes John MacArthur. His “fight” is still enabling the state to accomplish their agenda.
True Christianity preaches against the phony Corona virus and all the liberty stripping results that have come from it. Christ would NEVER have worn a mask. He would NEVER take an adulterated vaccine and He would have preached vehemently against those things as clear violations of His Father’s Laws.
There are some of us out here preaching true Christianity. But we aren’t in “church buildings” and we are not 501(c)(3) government corporations. http://www.godsendusmen.com
Gandhi was right when he said that vaccination is a “”Barbaric Practice”
Acts 5:29 KJVS
[29] Then Peter and the other apostles answered and said, We ought to obey God rather than men.
“If ye love wealth better than liberty, the tranquility of servitude better than the animating contest of freedom, go home from us in peace. We ask not your counsels or your arms. Crouch down and lick the hands which feed you. May your chains set lightly upon you, and may posterity forget that you were our countrymen.”
Samuel Adams
“Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take, but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”
Patrick Henry
I sure do like those guys.
Pastor John Hagee of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas does not follow the medical edicts; congregants sit next to each other as usual without masks (he basically told the local medical dictators that he is bigger than them, and if they do anything against the church’s free will then bad things will happen!)
There is a church in California that had their door guards answer the medical goon squad with these words:”This is a Jesus Lives Matter protest.”
The Amish community, early on, followed the medical edicts, but then one of their deaf members had a vivid dream/vision from the Lord detailing the need to worship God and God alone, and as such He will protect them from the “virus”.. and ever since then the Amish do Church services as usual…closely packed together without masks.
(I have this information from a reliable source, and have been trying to find a connection to an electronic version.. but so far no luck, as the Amish do not have email/websites! But I will keep trying and if I succeed, I can link it here, or forward it to Jon.)
~~~~
In the case of John Hagee, he has the bully pulpit on Christian TV/Broadcasting with his own uplink satellite base, and thus one would think that all the other sheeple pastors could say: “We are with John” .. and build a case for serious revolt from there.
I have said before, and will say it again, If indeed we fall to medical dictatorship with mandatory goin squad vaccines, then I will BLAME the people who profess God on their tongue, and these pew warmers deserve the vaccine ‘butt screwing’ on first order!
Woh, I have to agree with you, big time
The point is that resistance to medical tyranny is already happening, but the pulpit-polishing pastors like being at home, resolutely sitting behind their desks collecting the same amount of hat-tip money to pay for enourmously oversized steeple houses which never help a soul reach Nirvana or peace with themselves, not too mention heaven.(.as is purported to do).
Jon it would be nice if Christians did stand up during this time, unfortunately the times that Jesus spoke about in His Word that tell of a coming One World Religion and One World Government are fast coming upon us. Being the well read and logical thinker that I know you to be this could not have escaped your attention…..or has it? 1 Corinthians 2:14….
The end times church is described by Jesus as neither hot nor cold and will be spewn out of His mouth. The churches today are apostate and if you can’t go and have a latte with light shows and a sound stage for the Worship???? music then what good is it?……people want to be entertained not challenged to fight for the truth or to tell people an eternal hell is coming. So offensive and not politically correct.
The Catholic church was the number 1 killer of believers over history, especially when they were hand in hand with the state. It is the biggest cult on the planet even if a few Catholics speak out about the fake virus. I can say this because I was raised Catholic, but like you I think about things and ask questions and search for the TRUTH. In fact, I spent most of my 64 years looking for the truth, in every philosophy and discipline, and Jesus said it best. He is the Way, the Truth, and the Life…..no one comes to the Father except through Him. Stop by simplybelief.com or faithalone.org to read about grace..and eternal life….. The Gospel of John spells it out pretty simply…..BELIEVE……
If you want to read some interesting stuff on Catholics try out Dave Hunt’s book A Woman Rides The Beast to get a good overview, but an even better book to look into end times happenings is Heather Rivards book, The Jubilee and Ezekiel’s Temple.
I am not Catholic bashing here, there are possibly some Born Again believers in the Catholic faith…………..but I would say to them come out of there…I would also advise many Evangelicals to get off their a$$et$ too…..
Jon you would also be very surprised at how very many legislators in DC are Catholic and Jesuit educated………..go have fun and fall down that bunny hole, but it is not fun at all….
“where are the courageous religious leaders?” They are all remote controlled.
Jana DeNoon: “Can you please tell us how these Noahide laws got signed into United States law system, what it means for United States Christians, Christians in Europe and all over the globe basically, because as I researched as I found out that they are spreading through Habad all over the planet.”
Lorraine Day: “Many people don’t know what the law Noahide laws are. They are completely oblivious to what is coming down the pike. They don’t know. Christians particularly are in the dark, and that’s because they don’t understand what’s going on in the world, and one reason is that their churches are really run from behind by the Jews and so the pastors and all don’t know. … Anyone who worships Jesus Christ is committing idolatry … and the penalty for it is beheading.”
— Dr Lorraine Day – “Dr Lorraine Day Tells About the Passing of the Noahide Laws” – https://youtube.com/watch?v=y_z5WmKrwBA
This is not correct information. The 7 Noahide laws are universal principles that Christians agree on also. Additionally they were not signed into law. A national day of proclamation was signed, called The Day of Education—and the purpose is to call national attention to the importance of universal moral values given to us by the Creator—jewish tradition says they apply to all, because we all descended from Noah. I can’t remember all of the tradition surrounding the laws, but the US certainly didn’t make them “law”. Congress has to do that anyway.
I am Jewish. I love God and hate evil and am completely against the scam-demic. I think masks are evil, and globalists have co-opted a fake virus scare for their own agenda—at the very least… and most likely, planned it far in advance. The end goal is a little debatable—my own current view is that there are multiple players with multiple goals and they are working in concert, not necessarily all together.
But I learn a lot every day so those views may change.
What won’t change is the fact that it is a lie and has wrought global destruction. That is evil. And anyone who follows the God of the universe needs to resist in every way they know.
But together, any resistance is stronger. Censorship, isolation, mouth covering, is one way of keeping us separated and weaker.
But I think people who are resisting have a HUGE weak spot that Evil is exploiting. There is only one truth that supersedes all the rest re: covid. That every part of the narrative is false. Because people have fallen for the lie—evildoers are taking advantage in every possible way to destroy our human freedom, and our humanity.
Evil will masquerade as a Jew to the Jew-hater in the resistance. Or a Zionist to anti Israelis. Evil will masquerade as another political party. . Evil will masquerade as the SAME political party. Or the SAME religion. It doesn’t matter—but it divides us and we are so busy trying to identify WHO it is we are not all fighting together.
Evil can be Satan, the pope, the Vatican, the NWO, Israel, Trump, Biden, Bibi, Bill Gates.
God might be called God, Allah, Jesus, Yah, Source, The universe.
When we are free—sure, these distinctions matter because we are free enough to split hairs.
But if we see teetering on the brink of slavery, let’s stop finger pointing and just BAND TOGETHER and fight EVIL. We only have one ENEMY.
And one Creator in whose image we are formed. He gave us free will as our birthright. Let’s fight for it. NOW!
The early Church Fathers of the Orthodox faith interpret 13-3 differently. The purpose of civil government is to produce a social order that is grounded in GOODNESS, not evil.
Continuing to read the balance of Chapter 13 Paul calls people to submit to GOOD government. A government that upholds evil, forcing it on her people, is an abusive authority and in such cases ‘we ought to obey God rather than men” (Acts 5:29).
It is therefore very appropriate to resist the evils being purportrated by government today. To not resist evil is to condone it. To not resist evil is to accept it. To accept evil is to not accept Jesus Christ.
The Mayters of the Church lost their lives because they said “NO”
Yup. I’m Russian Orthodox. We get this. But still, not all our bishops are pushing back, trying to avoid getting shut down, but some are…. quietly. Setting a good example by simply not complying is the middle path. Pushing people to rebel often pushes them away.
Churches were mostly empty lately in France, Germany, The Netherlands, UK, Sweden, Denmark… thenlist is soooo long! Which Christians? Which leaders? Those accused by the hundreds of abuses? This is unfortunate… No army to revolt, no religious leaders… Though I am not Jewish, I know they were captive without hope, before they weere released by a king from their long Babilonian captivity… They had no army, no leaders to revolt, yet, freed…
I went to a Catholic convent school for 8 years. My parents weren’t religious and I think my mother, (who ran the family), was motivated to have well behaved children, thus the education. Something I have always been very grateful for, because the shock of changing cultures from the UK to N. American when I was 13 was a bit much and there weren’t a lot of human beings helping me.
Then over here I had a girlfriend who was an Orthodox Jew and we went to B’nai Brith camp together, I went to her coming of age celebration and the barmitzvah of another friend. Their history is fascinating and I learnt to speak a little bit of Hebrew.
After having many friends in both religions I came to the conclusion that many Catholics and Jews are good family people and really care about humanity.
Buddhism, koans, speaking in tongues; it’s all interesting.
I believe in G-d, but I’ve never been religious and I have always regarded the Bible as a folk story. I like folk music too. I’ve survived lots of stuff and partly because I have my own “religion.”
Jon, you raise a valid proposal that religious leaders actually do something that would be beneficial to the whole world of humanity and oppose the “Covid Cult.” In my opinion they are derelict in their duty not to do this.
Timely article as I just posted this this morning: https://www.thesedevacantistdelusion.com/call-to-action I’ve been saying the same thing for months. See my other pieces and articles at http://www.thesedevacantistdelusion.com. Time for the faithful and their pastors to demand an end to medical tyranny in the churches! The time to act is NOW. Keep em coming Jon. John Pontrello
Where are the courageous religious leaders? They were left behind back in the 1950s and 1960s when courageous religious leaders could still be found during the Civil Rights fights and in opposition to the savage butchery going on in Southeast Asia.
But leaders like that went out with the Edsel and the Summer of Love. Now, all we have left in pulpits are congenial social directors in fancy robes or golf shirts who smile a lot and water down their “message” so as to not offend anyone or hurt contributions in the almighty offering plate.
Most parishioners were not even aware that the Message of the Church and Truths of the Bible were being stolen away and erased and replaced by bland pablum by smiling hucksters with one hand on the Holy Bible and the other hand reaching down to get your wallet (or even someplace worse).
But if people today are being honest with themselves, they must admit that the real reason they attend church is to “purchase” their salvation. To “please God. To show Him (Her) how dutiful and obedient you are to sit with other automatons every few days and go through the grueling ritual of bad songs and passionless readings and strange body movements that leave the Real God of the Universe shaking his Cosmic Head and wondering how His Name and message could have become so distorted and empty. But none of this was any surprise to Him. “He” is God, after all.
Real leaders – the few that remain in this World of Mindless Conformity — are found OUTSIDE of organized religion… or outside of any organization of any kind. You won’t find them in the places of worship you find on the streets and highways of big towns and small. Those are merely social clubs of convenience.
Watch carefully the people around you that you encounter in your daily coming and goings. You will spot the real spiritual leaders that do remain. As Jesus said, you will know them by “their fruits”, by their actions. Words can be made to be empty and impotent… but actions always pack a punch and have real effects.
We are being constantly warned of going into “Dark Times”. Certain people and forces want this to be so. If that is not your cup of tea, find those real leaders in your life. Listen to them, encourage each other. And even better, become one of those leaders yourself. Just open your True Heart and listen to what comes next. Be the Leader you are hoping to find.
Happy Mythmas!
The name-switch and how Christians are invoking Satan Zeus whilst praying to Jesus.
“Oh! What a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive.”
The New Testament was written in a form of Koine Greek, which was the common language of the Eastern Mediterranean from the conquests of Alexander the Great (335-323 BC) until the evolution of Byzantine Greek (c. 600).
Etymology,-Jesus: “Jesus” actually means – “Hail Zeus!” For Iësous in Greek is “Hail Zeus”, “Ie” translates as “Hail” and “sous”or “sus” translates as Zeus. The English name “Jesus”, therefore, stems etymologically from “Jupiter-Zeus” the chief god of the ancient Greek Olympus.” -Biblical Research Institute; 1996 by Les Aron Gosling.
“It is known that the Greek name endings with sus, seus, and sous were attached by the Greeks to names and geographical areas as means to give honour to their supreme deity, Zeus.” -Dictionary of Christian Lore and Legend, Professor J. C. J. Metford.
“In the 1611 KJV New Testament the name Yahshua (Yehoshua) appeared originally wherever the Messiah was spoken of. Yehoshua means Yehovah’s (Jehovah’s) Salvation. Later the Messiah’s name was replaced with Iesus (Greek) which later in the 1600’s it became Jesus starting with the new English letter “J” which was introduced at that time. Further, the Greek “Iesus” comes from the name Zeus, the ruling God in the Greek pantheon.” -Gospel of The Kingdom, True Names and Title, Dr. Henry Clifford Kinley, 1931 – Ohio USA
Just as Tarsus means: Sweat of Zeus; Dionysus means: Son of Zeus;
IESOUS = JESUS = HAIL ZEUS (Satan’s archetype). WAKE THE FLOCK UP!
[…]
The path is narrow, not wide. The hearts of many have grown cold, and we are seeing the beginning of the wheat being separated from the tares as the great delusion is upon us.
Nearly all self-professed Christians recently observed the pagan holidays of Saturnalia and Yule.
Many will follow their local false prophet (pastor) unquestioningly, and they will have to answer for their choices.
The most dangerous place for any true believer today is in the hallowed halls of a church, Satan’s most impressive work to date in my personal opinion.
As I discuss in multiple videos, the first seal has been opened and the white horse is riding!
OMG! There are new cases of psychosis and violent reactions to the vaccine! And a physical therapist was among the many. How could this happen? It’s a “safe and effective” vaccine! Wait!! They’re working on a lie. Today! Hello. This is an experiment. It does appear to be part of “depopulation”. “Lets get the people to kill each other. And they’re families. Then, we can say
“We didn’t do it”. WHEN ARE YOU MAINSTREAM IDIOTS GONNA GET THE PICTURE?!!! TAKE YOUR MASKS OFF! TAKE YOUR FREEDOMS BACK!
ERE’S MY QUOTE: ” YOU HAVE EYES? LOOK AT THE LIES!”
Right on Jon. The church relinquish their independence a long time ago when they turned their back on the laws of Yahweh and applied for State privilege in the form of incorporation and the 501 (c) 3 tax exempt status.
When you seek privilege from any source you play by their rules. In this case the State dictates what can be said and what cannot be said. The entire substance of any civil body politic is religion, politics, and economy. The church turned their back on all three. At this point in time not many people or churches, for that matter, recall that Christianity under-girds this Republic and is the foundation of its institutions. (See U. S v. Holy Trinity Church).
Yeah I thought Trump said he was going to get rid of that requirement… of not talking politics in exchange for tax exemption. I’m sure I heard him sell that during the campaign. The churches responded favorably.
WOW! New York passing the enforcement onto the people. Thereby, washing THEIR hands of the enforcement of obedience and mask wearing! TURNING PEOPLE ON EACH OTHER. WHAT’S SAD IS IT’S WORKING AMONG THE WEAK AND THE NEWS BELIEVERS/WATCHERS.
Did your church leaders comply with the State’s Covid Cult and willingly lock the church doors?
Lay down paralyzed in the basement? ABUSE Romans 13:8 as false justification Christians submit to State tyranny – in matters of faith and practice?
Do they understand Jesus was executed for TREASON – as an Enemy of the State? That the early church began in OPEN REBELLION against Caesar? Fed to the Lions for refusing to proclaim Caesar is King above God?
That’s the OPPOSITE of submitting to State tyranny – so what gives?
I was in turmoil – until I recently discovered this Bible truth just before Christmas was cancelled:
DEFIANCE TO TYRANNY IS OBEDIENCE TO GOD!
Friends, I invite you to discover Apologia Church pastor Jeff Durbin’s powerful REBUKE State tyranny over the church. View especially the last 20 mins at this link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_4Z_rPgetk
Or search Youtube for Apologia Studios 09Dec2020 titled “Why we Believe Defiance to Tyranny is Obedience to God”
EVERY Patriot PLEASE HEAR THIS MESSAGE – and share widely . . .
Did your church leaders comply with the State’s Covid Cult and willingly lock the church doors?
Yeah, I have a short anecdote for you on that. I was shocked when I visited my local Catholic church– although I’m a long-gone fallen-away Cathaholic… but still curious as to what goes on there… when the priest wouldn’t talk to me in the parking lot back in April upon their first closure… after I approached him in a friendly way after the cancellation-notice of Mass– and shared my discovery of covid as hoax with him. When I handed him a flyer I printed up on it… and most people reach out for my flyers– at least in the olden days of sales– he didn’t budge and said you’re not allowed to distribute lit here… as if fully prepped. So I went next door to the fancy donut shop and had a coffee while I chatted with the Chinese owners. They were not going to let me sit down on a bar stool but I was jocular and said- oh that covid thing is a hoax… you won’t get in trouble. They were more tolerant than the priest. Moral of the story– Better have communion with donut than with priest.
I will not comply
I will not comply.
Jon’s is a passionate, anguished and reasonable reaction to the non reaction of supposed worshippers of God, who I call Jehovah. I used to be a Jehovah’s Witness but abandoned them (and they’d like to say, I’m sure, that they abandoned me) because I disagree with them on small and big things. And I haven’t been shy about slamming them for jumping on the covid 19 pandemic hoax bandwagon. I really have nothing to do with them now, but I was curious and, after a few tries (they aren’t very forthcoming), I found a page on an official JW website that said it all.
They are using Paul to silence their flocks. (I ignore Paul because I’m not sure that he wasn’t a fraud. He wrote much of the New Testament, namely Romans to Hebrews. I ignore it.) Paul, in Romans, tells Christians to be in subjection to the superior authorities because God has placed them in their relative positions and they are God’s sword for those behaving criminally. Paul, let’s recall, was a Roman politician before seeing the light, literally. Jesus himself told an doubter to give to God what is God’s and to Caesar what is Caesar’s. I’m not sure that those two positions are equivalent. I hope that they are, but until I’m sure that Paul wasn’t a fraud, I’m ignoring him.
Paul therefore tells people to be in subjection to the (political, human) wild beast of Revelation that opposes God and persecutes his people! I have a problem with that.
“Is this the evolution of faith, or its destruction, at the hands of the faithful themselves?”
That’s an excellent question. In one sense, organized religion (all denominations) everywhere is being destroyed, right now, by the American-dominated Corporatocracy. (It will ramp up when the UN initiates some sort of anti-religion action, in fulfillment of Bible prophecy, which will mark the official start of Armageddon.) Revelation chapter 17 looks at the destruction of the harlot of false religion, who has relations with the ‘kings’ (secular authorities) of the earth, abandoning and betraying God the way a wife might abandon and betray her husband. False religion globally blocks the true God, and his message, from the people, while prostituting itself to the war-making State. Until now, The State has liked that arrangement. It, and politicians, liked the stamp of approval from the big mainstream religions, which brought votes and a good image (for the cattle). As the Bible states, In ‘one’ hour the wild beast (in this case the scarlet colored beast, which is one of three having seven heads; representing the UN, as it is called an ‘image’ of the second 7-headed beast) will devour the harlot and completely burn her with fire.
You’re destroyed when you reveal your falseness, as the pope recently did when he urged everyone to get vaccinated. You’re destroyed when you cling to your false religion and oppose the fascist authorities who then punish you for that.
When the UN pogrom kicks off, it will target ALL religionist, including the tiny, tiny handful of worshippers of Jehovah who defend and uphold his standards. By their fruits – behavior; either upholding God’s standards or following the black rule of ‘riches for the strongest’ – we will recognize them, as Jesus reminded us. ‘That’, and not a vaccine, will constitute the mark of the beast that most of the world right now is happy to receive.
Revelation and Jehovah god are not Christianity, per se. I think you’d better start with MMLJ… Mathew Mark Luke and John.
Christians no different to the South American cultures who practised Human sacrifice like the Aztec and mayans to there God/gods.
Christians killed sacrifice there victims on the battlefield for there god or even sometimes burned non believers on the pile(Witches persecution etc many others) lol
while Aztec and Mayans didnt like to kill in battle it was more skillfull to capture enemies alive and to take them back for Sacrifice.
Priestly order is about control of your being.
Me personally cannot accept a god who created everything as it does not make sense it would have to be a monstrous entity to create what it has and let all the suffering of its children go through what they have to cause some god wanted subjects to worship it. what type of narcist god would want to be worship by it own created children.
the Desert god is a egotistical A-hole
looks like im not the only one who has observed this problem within religions, came across quote below….
Why should we suffer? If man is the creation of god, god must be a rather horrible entity, a monstrous entity that is making human beings go through hell. Right? He must be total disorder because we live in disorder – if he created us. If he created us and we are killing each other through terror, bombs, kidnapping – oh, you know all the terrible things that are happening in the world. If you are created in his image, that image must be monstrous. Obviously it is quite evident that man is responsible. Nobody outside of us, no gods, no angels, no Brahman, no higher – none of that is responsible for this, we are responsible. And what is the cause of this? You understand now? Is the cause selfishness? https://jkrishnamurti.org/de/content/why-there-such-chaos-world
If there is a God like krsna then it does not give a rat ass about what happens to its jiva atma(its children in the endless realms that eventually get destroyed, Infanticide is the word that comes to mind, god destroys its own children, and its multiverse realm-creations through the endless cycles of destruction/creation for eternity. Yes i know you gotta have yin and yang to discern reality, but does not make sense a personal god would create suffering for its children, would seem this god/gods is crazy insane
what annoys me god is always a He or Him…he did this he did that lol
To me there is no God, we are all our own creators/players in the game of life, just like a computer game we are all co creators. Back in the Real world the elves(us) are playing the game through these human avatars. just like a computer game.
And you’re smoking what?
Unfortunately these religious leaders just religiously believe and follow what they’re told by their political leaders just to keep their jobs. I wrote “religiously” because no matter which religion they worship, all those religious leaders worship another form of religion by believing in ‘money’ and follow ‘its’ rules. I can hardly see any difference between religion and politics, because they both represent mind control with one leader (god or the government) that tells people what or what not to do and set consequences for the people if they don’t follow their “rules”.. Religion is just another people’s policies made to control your mind, and politics is just another religion made to control your life.
Psychological operation is done by influencing people’s objective reasoning, their emotions, etc. with selected information or narrative in order to control their behavior.
Covid is a psyop that not just political leaders are scared to expose to the public even if they know it’s a hoax, because they don’t want to take any risks that could get them fired from their jobs, so they just worship their “leaders” and be good boys and girls just so they can continue to get rewarded with money. That’s a form of mind control that can be likened to many types of religion, even though it’s about money and control. Yet it seems like the ones who are controlling the money supply want people to have this mindset when they think about money and the government: “In God We Trust”. As if they don’t want people to question why or how and by whom they’re being governed.
you wrote ” political leaders are scared to expose to the public even if they know it’s a hoax, because they don’t want to take any risks that could get them fired ”
my question: Why are retired people not more vocal about the hoax. Older people with a lifetime of experience and wisdom and no job to lose… shouldn’t we be hearing a groundswell from the grandparent generation concerned for their grandchildren’s future on Earth?
April 16, 2020
https://escapedwageslave.blogspot.com/2020/04/spineless-christians.html
Human sacrifice cult of paranoid biophobics(extreme hatred of nature)needs more population to cull in their virus worship scamdemic. Covid 19 is the perfect set-up in fear base mind-control,manufactured artificial scarcity constructs. Add on to the genocide chart of over 262,000,000 who perished at the hands of the human sacrifice cult to include the Covid-19, incremental, genocide.
People, do not look to the establishment religions for liberation. The self appointed middlemen are there to block your path. The real Creator is within.
Before they made us cover our faces they made us cover our genitals. They told us words about our bodies and nature are “bad words”, not to be used around children. I could write a book here but I’ll stop. There is no Pillsbury doughboy: false associations affect the subconscious mind. The bad guys are smarter than people think. Go direct.
ACHTUNG! AUSTRIAN LAWMAKER ADMINISTERS COVID TEST TO GLASS OF COLA. THE COLA TESTS POSITIVE.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/austrian-lawmaker-tests-coca-cola-covid-infection-colleagues-drink-tests-positive/
Not only is attending services prohibited, parking lot services in seperate vehicles are forbidden. Yet, 250 people can be sardined into an airplane for eight hours.
We take our orders from fools.
God wants obedience to the State except in matters involving grave injustice. St Thomas Aquinas, the greatest Christian theologian, says “an unjust law does not have the power of law, but rather bears the mark of tyranny.” So yes, it’s been time to rebel for a long time now. lawteacher.net/free-law-essays/jurisprudence/aquinas-justifying-civil-disobedience-8362.php
Actually, Aquinas was arguably the greatest philosopher as well, and a large section of his Summa Theologiae is on “Law” and “Right.” He was so great that almost all his commentators have misunderstood him. I believe Etienne Gilson (d. 1978) was one of the few up to the task.
Despite all the whining & crying about lockdowns & oppression, Americans have got on one to blame but themselves.
The majority of Americans have become fat, lazy, ignorant, complacent & obedient.
There is little to no independence or courage left.
Just a bunch of “armchair Quarterbacks” that sit on their asses & gripe.
U.S. democracy has become merely a spectator activity.
Americans have become too cowardly to fight the Elite, and their Praetorian political puppets, thus turn their anger on each other via ridiculous pseudo-partisan politics.
Stop griping & take productive action!
Jon — I don’t think the article you quote from is intended to be anonymous.
It’s pretty clear that this is the work of Dr. Philip Irving Mitchell, Director of the University Honors Program at Dallas Baptist University.
Pastor Chuck Baldwin has been hitting the scam since day 1. He’s also calling out the fake Christian ”leaders” for their cowardice and complicity. Give him a look, at least as far as his resistance and, I read somewhere, legal actions recently against the state of Wyoming, I think it was. There’s so much information and exposure of this hoax surfacing daily that it’s hard to keep it all straight. Jon, keep chipping away, and thanks!
This website should be read by all who call themselves Christians and learn how the church dealt with tyranny in the past through the doctrine of the lesser magistrate.
https://defytyrants.com/
Three Convincing Proofs that Romans 13 Does Not Teach
Unlimited Obedience to the Civil Government
https://defytyrants.com/01/Romans13appendix.pdf
Interview with Rabbi Smith, a progressive voice in the Covid wilderness. https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/288430
An obvious answer to “where are all the religious leaders?” would be, they are hiding in their basements. It’s not a problem; religion and true spirituality are not the same thing. If we look to leaders instead of looking within, we are generally disappointed. Dogma and religion serve the devil. Rather than go to a brick and mortar church, be the church that goes. Witness to the community. Tell those with ears to hear and eyes to see how Jesus suffered and died to cover the sins of humanity once and for all. Good works do not get you into the Heavenly City, only accepting your reservation, made in advance by The Savior will do. Serve God first, government by man is doomed.